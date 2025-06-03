South Korea presidential election: Vote counting set to begin as polls close

SINGAPORE: Vote counting is set to begin as the polls for South Korea's presidential election closed at 8pm local time (7pm, Singapore time) on Tuesday (Jun 3).

More than 77 per cent of South Koreans had cast their vote for a new president as of 7pm, according to the country's election commission. There are more than 44 million eligible voters nationwide.

The snap election caps six months of turmoil triggered by the shock imposition of martial law by former leader Yoon Suk Yeol on Dec 3 last year, a move that marred the country's reputation as a vibrant, if at times chaotic, democracy.

Here are the latest developments: