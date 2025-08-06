South Korean prosecutors question ex-first lady accused of graft

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors questioned former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Wednesday (Aug 6) over a litany of allegations, including stock manipulation and bribery.

The questioning comes as her husband, former president Yoon Suk Yeol, remains in detention over his declaration of martial law in December, which briefly suspended civilian rule before being overturned by parliament.

Prosecutors are expected to seek an arrest warrant for Kim following Wednesday's interrogation, which they said began shortly after 10am (9am, Singapore time).

If granted, the warrant would mark the first time in South Korean history that a former president and first lady were both arrested.

Kim is accused of colluding with traders to inflate the share price of a company between 2009 and 2012. She also allegedly accepted luxury gifts, including a US$2,200 designer handbag, in violation of anti-graft laws.

"I sincerely apologise for causing trouble despite being a person of no importance. I will cooperate fully with the investigation," Kim said before entering the special prosecutor's office in Seoul.

Kim's questioning drew significant media attention, with local journalists following the vehicle she was in as it made its way to the prosecutors' office on Wednesday.