South Korea says one worker missing in rail construction site collapse

SEOUL: One worker is missing following the collapse of a rail construction site in South Korea on Friday (Apr 11), the national fire agency said.

The fire agency said that an excavator operator remains missing, while a second worker has been located, but remains trapped in the rubble.

The incident happened in Gwangmyeong, southwest of the capital Seoul, where workers were constructing a new commuter rail line that will connect Seoul's Yeouido district to Ansan and Siheung in Gyeonggi province, the country's most populous region.

The fire agency said the collapse occurred during "tunnel reinforcement work". It added that 55 firefighters had been deployed for the rescue operation.