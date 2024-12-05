South Korean ruling party to oppose Yoon impeachment after martial law debacle

The impeachment vote follows a night of chaos after Yoon declared martial law and armed troops attempted to force their way into the National Assembly building in Seoul, only to stand back when parliamentary aides sprayed them with fire extinguishers.

"The people and the aides who protected parliament protected us with their bodies. The people won, and it's now time for us to protect the people," said Kim.

"We need to immediately suspend the authority of President Yoon. He has committed an indelible, historic crime against the people, whose anxiety needs to be soothed so that they can return to their daily lives".

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday that Yoon had badly misjudged his martial law declaration.

"This is a powerful symbol of the fact that people were prepared to come out and make clear that this was a deeply illegitimate process and that would be met by the will of the people, and frankly, the will of the legislative bodies," he told an event organized by the Aspen Strategy Forum.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Reuters on Wednesday that the United States had not been made aware in advance of Yoon's declaration, adding that he anticipated speaking to his South Korean counterpart in the coming days.

Opposition parties need a two-thirds majority to pass the impeachment bill. If it passes, South Korea's Constitutional Court will then decide whether to uphold the motion – a process that could take up to 180 days.

If Yoon were to be suspended from exercising power, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would fill in as leader.

If the embattled president resigned or was removed from office, a new election would be held within 60 days.