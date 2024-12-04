Live: Anger in South Korea following short-lived martial law order

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing anger and opposition from multiple quarters following his decision to impose martial law, an order he backtracked on just hours later.

Protesters are out on the streets this Wednesday (Dec 4) morning, calling for his resignation, while key members of Yoon's team have offered to quit en masse.

His shock decision on Tuesday night to declare martial law - the first time for South Korea in over four decades - caught nearly everyone by surprise, including politicians and the country's closest allies around the world.

Earlier, Yoon said opposition parties had taken the parliamentary process hostage, adding that there was a need to "safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces".

However, he did not give details of the North's threats.

