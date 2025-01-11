South Korea says Jeju Air jet black boxes stopped recording before crash

SEOUL: The black boxes holding the flight data and cockpit voice recorders for the crashed Jeju Air flight that left 179 people dead stopped recording four minutes before the disaster, South Korea's transport ministry said on Saturday (Jan 11).

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from Thailand to Muan, South Korea, on Dec 29 carrying 181 passengers and crew when it belly-landed at the Muan airport and exploded in a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.

It was the worst-ever aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

"The analysis revealed that both the CVR and FDR data were not recorded during the four minutes leading up to the aircraft's collision with the localiser," the transport ministry said in a statement, referring to the two recording devices.

The localiser is a barrier at the end of the runway that helps with aircraft landings and was blamed for exacerbating the crash's severity.

The damaged flight data recorder had been deemed unrecoverable for data extraction by South Korean authorities, who sent it to the United States for analysis at the US National Transportation Safety Board laboratory.

But it appears that the boxes holding clues to the flight's final moments experienced data loss, leaving authorities trying to find out what happened.

"Plans are in place to investigate the cause of the data loss during the ongoing accident investigation," the ministry said.

South Korean and US investigators are still probing the cause of the crash, which prompted a national outpouring of mourning with memorials set up across the country.