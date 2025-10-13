Seoul plans first civilian nuclear bunker under public housing complex

SEOUL: Authorities in Seoul plan to build the South Korean capital's first civilian bunker capable of withstanding a nuclear attack underneath a public housing complex by 2028, a city government official said on Monday (Oct 13), to guard against threats by the North.

The metropolitan government and Seoul Housing and Communities Corp plan the shelter for 999 households to be designed to withstand nuclear, biological or chemical attacks, the official said.

The bunker in the basement of the housing complex will span 2,147 sq m, accommodate up to 1,020 people at a time, and be equipped for 14 days of survival.

The Seoul Shinmun newspaper, which first reported the plan, said it was the first such move by a local government in the face of a heightened nuclear threat from neighbouring North Korea.

At a massive military parade on Friday, North Korea displayed its latest ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads to targets in South Korea or as far as the United States.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has said the most realistic path to lowering the risk from the North is to secure a freeze on its manufacturing of nuclear bombs and missiles, but Pyongyang has rejected diplomatic overtures for now.

South Korea has nearly 19,000 bomb shelters nationwide, more than 3,200 of them in Seoul, but the vast majority are not built to protect against nuclear, chemical or biological attacks.

They are mostly situated in subway stations or basements and parking garages in private apartments and commercial buildings designated as shelters with the consent of owners.