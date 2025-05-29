South Koreans turn out in record numbers for early voting in presidential election

"In order to overcome the current crisis ... and start again as a Korea of recovery and growth, please vote," Lee said after casting his ballot at a university district in the city.

His comment came after the Bank of Korea cut interest rates on Thursday and slashed its 2025 growth forecast for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 0.8 per cent from 1.5 per cent previously.

On Wednesday, Lee pledged to establish a new Ministry of Climate and Energy to "respond to the climate crisis", and expand and reorganise the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to promote equal rights and deal with any reverse discrimination.