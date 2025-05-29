Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

South Koreans turn out in record numbers for early voting in presidential election
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

South Koreans turn out in record numbers for early voting in presidential election

South Koreans turn out in record numbers for early voting in presidential election

A woman casts her early vote for the upcoming presidential election at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, on May 29, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-ji)

29 May 2025 11:27AM (Updated: 29 May 2025 12:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Koreans began turning out in record numbers for early voting on Thursday (May 29) in the country's snap presidential polls set to take place next week, election commission data showed, as both of the leading candidates cast their ballots.

The Jun 3 election comes after months of political turmoil and a power vacuum following the botched attempt by former leader Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law.

People wait in a line to vote during early voting for the upcoming presidential election at a polling station at the Incheon International airport in Incheon, South Korea, on May 29, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)
The liberal Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung, the frontrunner in the polls before a blackout period banning opinion polls began on Wednesday, cast his ballot in Seoul.
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for South Korea's Democratic Party, is greeted by his supporter upon his arrival at a polling station to cast his early vote for the upcoming presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, on May 29, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

"In order to overcome the current crisis ... and start again as a Korea of recovery and growth, please vote," Lee said after casting his ballot at a university district in the city.

His comment came after the Bank of Korea cut interest rates on Thursday and slashed its 2025 growth forecast for Asia's fourth-largest economy to 0.8 per cent from 1.5 per cent previously.

On Wednesday, Lee pledged to establish a new Ministry of Climate and Energy to "respond to the climate crisis", and expand and reorganise the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family to promote equal rights and deal with any reverse discrimination.

Related:

Some 3,107,164 people, or 7 per cent of total eligible voters, had voted as of around 11am local time (10am Singapore time), according to National Election Commission data, the highest turnout for the equivalent period in a presidential poll and compared with 5.38 per cent in the 2022 vote.

South Korea has 44.39 million eligible voters and early voting is allowed on Thursday and Friday.

The top three candidates based on the last published Gallup Korea poll before the blackout period put Lee at 49 per cent public support, followed by his main conservative rival Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party with 35 per cent and another conservative candidate, the New Reform Party's Lee Jun-seok, on 11 per cent.

Kim Moon-soo (centre), the presidential candidate for South Korea's conservative People Power Party, leaves after casting his ballot at a polling station during early voting for the presidential election in Incheon on May 29, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Jung Yeon-je)

Kim and Lee Jun-seok also voted on Thursday.

Kim had eroded what was a more than 20 percentage point gap with Lee Jae-myung at the start of the campaign on May 12, but has failed to convince Lee Jun-seok to drop out and back him to improve his chances.

Source: Reuters/dy

Related Topics

South Korea presidential election
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement