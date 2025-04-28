Student stabs at least four in South Korean high school attack

SEOUL: A teenage student stabbed at least four people, injuring three of them seriously, in a knife attack at a South Korean high school on Monday (Apr 28), police said.

The attack happened at 8.36am (7.36am, Singapore time) at a school in Cheongju, 110km south of Seoul, according to police reports.

Police received a report that "a student had stabbed someone in a classroom with a knife", Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency said in a statement.

The three people who were seriously injured included the school's headmaster, who suffered a stab wound to the abdomen.

A government employee was also stabbed in the chest and the school's janitor was stabbed in the back, according to police.

Police said three other people also suffered minor injuries. One of those three, who gave his surname as Im, told Yonhap news agency that the student stabbed him in the face and ran away.

He said he was driving slowly "when the student came up and knocked on the door".

"I opened the window and he stabbed my face without saying anything before running away," Im, 43, said.