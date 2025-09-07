South Korea concludes talks with US to release Korean workers arrested in immigration raid: Official

SEOUL: South Korea has just wrapped up talks with the United States for the release of detained Korean workers in Georgia, a presidential official said on Sunday (Sep 7).

A plane will be on its way to bring back the Koreans once administrative procedures are completed, Kang Hun-sik, Presidential Chief of Staff, said in televised remarks.

"As a result of the swift and united response... negotiations for the release of the detained workers have been concluded," Kang said.

"Only administrative procedures remain. Once these are completed, a chartered flight will depart to bring our citizens home."

US federal agents carried out a raid at a Hyundai Motor manufacturing facility in Georgia this week in the largest single-site enforcement operation in the history of the Department of Homeland Security's investigative operations as part of President Donald Trump's escalating crackdown on immigrants.

Over 300 South Koreans were among 475 people arrested by US immigration officials at the Hyundai Motor car battery factory.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung had ordered all-out efforts on Saturday to swiftly respond to the arrests.

Kang said on Sunday the government will seek ways to improve the visa system of Korean workers traveling to the US to “prevent a similar incident”.

A video released by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed Asian workers shackled at the wrists, waist, and ankles getting on a bus after the raid, which involved a helicopter and armoured vehicles.

In the video, hundreds of workers were standing up in front of a building, with some wearing yellow vests with names such as "Hyundai" and "LG CNS".

Two of the workers hid in a pond before being arrested.

Scrambling to contain the fallout, a senior executive at electric vehicle battery maker LG Energy Solution flew to Georgia on Sunday morning.

"The immediate priority now is the swift release of both our LG Energy Solution employees and those of our partner firms," executive Kim Ki-soo told reporters before boarding a plane.

LG Energy Solution has said 47 of its employees had been arrested - 46 South Koreans and one Indonesian.