Three workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak at South Korean steel plant

SEOUL: Three workers were hospitalised on Thursday (Nov 20) after inhaling toxic gas that leaked at a South Korean steel plant, emergency services said.

The workers were found at the POSCO steel plant in the southern city of Pohang and went into cardiac arrest as they were rushed to hospital, the fire department said.

"Two subcontracted cleaning workers inhaled the gas during their sludge removal work. A POSCO worker also breathed in the gas while trying to help the two," a representative of the Pohang Nambu Fire Station told AFP.

Another three workers sustained minor injuries from inhaling the gas.

"Carbon monoxide is suspected as a possible cause," he said, adding that the investigation was still underway.

Founded in 1968, POSCO is one of the world's leading steel manufacturers and played a pivotal role in transforming South Korea into an economic powerhouse.

The incident follows the collapse of a boiler tower at a decommissioned thermal power plant in Ulsan this month, killing seven workers.