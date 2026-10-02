South Korea's Lee threatens action against Ukraine over transfer of North Korean soldiers

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday (Oct 2) threatened unspecified measures against Ukraine unless Kyiv acknowledged what Seoul says was a confidentiality agreement covering the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers and apologises.

"If the refusal to acknowledge the facts and issue a public apology continues, we will take additional measures," Lee said in a post on X.

Lee also expressed "grave regret" over what he described as Ukrainian remarks about an imminent military clash between North and South Korea, saying they amounted to encouraging war on the Korean Peninsula.

Seoul and Kyiv have been locked in a diplomatic dispute since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the United Nations General Assembly last month that Ukraine had transferred two North Korean prisoners of war captured while fighting for Russia to South Korea.

Seoul subsequently accused Kyiv of violating an agreement to keep the transfer confidential in order to protect the soldiers, while Ukrainian officials said no such agreement existed.