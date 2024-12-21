Taipei’s sniffer dogs help detect sick trees to improve urban safety

TAIPEI: Since she was just a year old, Lucy the beagle has been roaming around Taipei every day to sniff out trees that need help.

She specialises in detecting the deadly brown root rot disease that attacks roots and cuts off the water and nutrient supply to a tree’s branches and leaves.

The fungal infection that has been plaguing Taipei’s urban forests can cause trees to decay and die.

It is responsible for 90 per cent of tree collapses in the Taiwanese capital, outside of the typhoon season.

Falling trees can cause injuries and even death, especially in a bustling city like Taipei, which has a population of about 2.5 million.