Taiwan defence ministry to seek up to US$33 billion to harden security, lawmaker says

TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry plans to seek up to a record US$33 billion in special funding to upgrade the island's defences against a potential Chinese attack, a senior lawmaker told AFP.

As Beijing ramps up military pressure on the democratic island, Taiwan in recent years has responded by boosting its defence spending.

But Washington, Taipei's biggest arms supplier, has been pushing it to do more.

The ministry is working on a special budget of between NT$800 billion and NT$1 trillion (US$26 billion and US$33 billion) over seven years, said Wang Ting-yu, who belongs to President Lai Ching-te's Democratic Progressive Party.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The final amount has not been finalised as Taiwan negotiates with the United States over potential arms sales that would be included in the special budget, Wang told AFP in an interview this week.

"We want to build a complete defence ecology to defend our country," said Wang, describing the plans as a "huge" upgrade to the island's self-defence capabilities.