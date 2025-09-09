Commentary: What China’s weapons parade says about its military might

MELBOURNE: A military parade is always a carefully orchestrated show of might, and China’s parade on Sep 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II offered the world a good look at some of its latest weapons.

The message it sent was clear: The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is a high-tech force capable of shaping and prevailing on a modern battlefield, to defend China’s interests and ambitions for a new world order.

Several new systems were displayed for the first time in public, including new nuclear missiles for its nuclear triad, hypersonic missiles, naval lasers and counter-drone systems.

It also showcased a plethora of unmanned systems, including new stealth drones for air combat, “loyal wingmen” (networked operations alongside manned aircraft), and two different unmanned submarines for a variety of missions including mine clearance.

While there were scant details about the performance and other capabilities of the new weapons, there are conclusions that could be drawn from what we have seen about China’s intentions and capabilities.