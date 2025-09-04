China shows off drones, missiles and other hardware in WWII victory parade

Underwater drones, massive missiles and laser weapons dazzled crowds on Wednesday (Sep 3) at a major military parade in Beijing, a show of strength for China as frictions with Washington simmer.

Military experts have been closely eyeing the event, attended by several key foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

During a speech ahead of the parade to mark 80 years since China's victory over Japan in World War II, President Xi Jinping hailed his country as "unstoppable". The country's latest military hardware then rolled past cheering crowds gathered at Tiananmen Square in central Beijing as jubilant music rang out.

Here are some of the weapons China's People's Liberation Army put on rare public display in a show of its growing prowess and ability to project power far from the country's shores.

LONG-RANGE MISSILES

China unveiled nuclear-capable missiles that can be launched from sea, land and air together, the first time it has shown off its "triad" of nuclear-ready capabilities.

Those included the air-based, long-range missile Jinglei-1, the submarine-launched intercontinental missile Julang-3 and land-based intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-61 (DF-61) and Dongfeng-31 - weapons that are China's strategic "ace" power to safeguard the country's sovereignty and dignity, state media Xinhua reported.