Latest China weaponry in parade shows Beijing’s sharp focus on sovereign defence: Analysts

Although Taiwan was not directly mentioned in President Xi Jinping ’s keynote address on Wednesday (Sep 3), it is often used by military observers as a yardstick to measure the People’s Liberation Army ’s capabilities and progress.

The cutting-edge weapons showcased in the parade gave a strong indication that the PLA is gearing up to face that challenge.

Xi on Wednesday urged the PLA to “accelerate the development of a world-class military force, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, reunification and territorial integrity, and provide strategic support for realising the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China to be reunited by force if necessary. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, but Washington is opposed to any attempt to take the self-governed island by force and is committed to supplying it with weapons.

Unlike his speech before the 2019 National Day military parade in which he spoke of “the complete reunification of the nation”, Xi on Wednesday made no mention of Taiwan, as was the case during the 2015 war commemoration.

But many of the displayed weapons held clear implications for Taiwan, analysts said, especially because Beijing earlier described the parade as organised and rehearsed according to combat-readiness standards.

They believe the parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II showed Beijing’s defence posture of seeking to deter Taiwan as well as its preparedness for possible amphibious operations and US military intervention.