Commentary: Look beyond the spectacle of China’s WWII parade for the political messages

SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (Sep 3), China will stage a massive military parade in Beijing to commemorate its victory in the Second Sino-Japanese War and the end of World War II.

In line with previous Tiananmen Square military parades, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is set to reveal new armaments. The public display of weapons serves not only to demonstrate technological sophistication and growing military power but also as deterrence.

The PLA has undergone rapid modernisation in recent years and China maintains the second-largest defence budget in the world after that of the United States. Although the PLA has not fought a war since 1979, its growing arsenal of advanced weapons and equipment has neutralised some doubts about its combat capabilities.

China’s President Xi Jinping, will preside over the events, joined notably by Russian and North Korean counterparts Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, that will bolster Mr Xi’s desired image of strength and leadership.

Yet, beyond the spectacle and grandiosity, China’s important political messages are more fundamental for the domestic audience.