Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry warned of "serious impact" to security after opposition parties passed laws that will require a cut in defence spending of some NT$80 billion (US$2.45 billion) at a time when the island is facing elevated Chinese military threat.

Taiwan's opposition parties, which hold a majority in parliament, last week passed legislation to shift spending from the central government to local municipalities, a move strongly contested by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and thousands of protesters.

In a statement late on Wednesday (Dec 25), the defence ministry said it might need to cut its defence budget plan by 28 per cent for next year, equivalent to around NT$80 billion, to meet the new funding requirements

"It is set to deliver a serious impact to the national forces' military build-up and combat preparedness," the ministry said. "Major weapon equipments will not be continued to upgrade and it will be difficult to make payments to purchased items according to contracts, resulting in delays or cancellations."

The ministry said the defence budget for next year accounted to around 2.4 per cent of Taiwan's GDP, but the possible cut will take it down to below 2 per cent even as countries in the region are increasing defence spending.

"How do we persuade international friends to help us in critical moment when the enemy is invading us?" the ministry said.