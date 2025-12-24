Southeastern Taiwan shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

TAIPEI: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Wednesday (Dec 24) evening, the island's weather administration said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.



The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake that struck at 5.47pm local time had a depth of 11.9km, the administration said.

The US Geological Survey estimated its magnitude at 6.0.

According to the National Fire Agency, so far, no damage to the island's transport networks has been reported.

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC said the quake did not reach the required level for evacuation of factories across the island, which lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

Areas including Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung and Tainan were issued alerts, said the Central Weather Administration. The intensity of the quake was measured at four on Taiwan's seven-tier intensity scale in Hualien and Pingtung counties.

Local television channels showed footage of products falling from supermarket shelves and shattering in Taitung.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.