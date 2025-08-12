Taiwan to evacuate hundreds as Typhoon Podul barrels towards southeast

SUAO, Taiwan: Authorities in Taiwan were scrambling on Tuesday (Aug 12) to evacuate hundreds from the likely path of Typhoon Podul, expected to make landfall on the island's southeastern coast, while nearby areas battle to recover from the havoc caused by previous storms.

Taiwan is regularly hit by typhoons, generally along its mountainous, sparsely populated east coast facing the Pacific.

The mid-strength Typhoon Podul, packing gusts of as much as 155kmh, was heading for the southeastern city of Taitung as it intensifies and was expected to make landfall nearby on Wednesday, weather officials said.

In the eastern county of Hualien, nearly 700 people will be evacuated from their homes to guard against the risk of overflow from a natural dam formed after a landslide set off by a previous typhoon.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We must especially urge people living downstream to follow government instructions and evacuate," said Chu Chung-jui, an official of the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction.

"Authorities are closely monitoring this landslide lake," he told a Taipei briefing for the typhoon taskforce.