Taiwan lifts all restrictions on food imports from Japan

TAIPEI: Taiwan lifted all restrictions on Japanese food imports on Friday (Nov 21) in another show of support for Tokyo after reports that China will stop purchases over a row with the new prime minister.

The government in Taipei imposed a blanket ban on food imports from five Japanese regions in and around the site of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, caused by a massive earthquake and tsunami, before easing some restrictions in 2022 and 2024.

Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that "Japanese food safety management measures return to normal", with immediate effect.

"Since 2011, Taiwan has conducted border inspections on over 270,000 batches of Japanese food for radiation testing, with a failure rate of 0 percent," it said in a statement.

"The risk assessment of additional radiation exposure risk from Japanese food is 'negligible'," it said, citing unspecified scientific data.

After Taiwan's relaxation, only China, Hong Kong, Macau, Russia, and South Korea have specific import control measures for Japanese food products, the agency said.