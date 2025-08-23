Taiwan nuclear plant reopening vote fails as approval threshold missed

TAIPEI: A referendum to push for the reopening of Taiwan's last nuclear plant failed on Saturday (Aug 23) to reach the legal threshold to be valid, although the president said the island could return to the technology in the future if safety standards improve.

The plebiscite, backed by the opposition, asked whether the Maanshan power plant should be reopened if it was "confirmed" that there were no safety issues. The plant was closed in May as the government shifted to renewables and liquefied natural gas.

The small Taiwan People's Party (TPP) proposed the referendum earlier this year, and with the backing of the much larger Kuomintang (KMT), passed the legislation for the vote, saying Taiwan needs reliable power supplies and not to be so reliant on imports.

Around 4.3 million people voted in favour of the plant's reopening in the referendum, a clear majority over the 1.5 million who voted against, figures from the Central Election Commission showed.

But the motion needed the backing of one quarter of all registered electors – around 5 million people – to get through under electoral law, meaning the plant on Taiwan's southern tip will not reopen.