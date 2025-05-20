Taiwan president pledges peace with China but says island must strengthen defences

TAIPEI: Taiwan wants peace and dialogue with China but the government must continue to strengthen the island's defences, President Lai Ching-te said on Tuesday (May 20) as he completed one year in office.

China calls Lai a "separatist" and has rebuffed his multiple offers for talks. Lai rejects China's sovereignty claims over the democratic and separately governed island, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

The government has warned that Beijing could mark the anniversary with military drills but speaking to reporters at the presidential office in central Taipei, Lai offered a message of peace.

"I, too, am committed to peace. Because peace is priceless and war has no winners. But when it comes to seeking peace, we cannot have dreams nor illusions," he said.

Taiwan will continue to strengthen its defences as preparing for war is the best way to avoid it, Lai added.

"I also reiterate here - Taiwan is happy to have exchanges and cooperation with China as long as there is reciprocal dignity. Using exchanges to replace hemming in, dialogue to replace confrontation."