Taiwan president marks World War II anniversary, warning indulging aggressors only whets appetite for expansion

TAIPEI: Taiwan and Europe face the same threat from authoritarianism, President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday (May 8), marking 80 years since the end of World War II in Europe and warning that indulging aggressors only whets their appetite for expansion.

Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, including war games, as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims over the democratically-governed island, and has sought joint cause with Europe from the risk it faces from Russia.

Speaking to an audience including European, British, Japanese, Canadian and US diplomats based in Taiwan, Lai said Taiwan shares the same values as many of the democracies who fought in World War II.

"At many points in history, people have thought to give the aggressor a small concession to earn peace," Lai said at the Taipei Guest House, the residence of the governor general under Japanese colonial rule of Taiwan, which ended in 1945.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"But as we all know from the painful lessons of World War II, indulging aggressors with a taste of expansion only whets their appetite; it makes them more confident and hungrier for more."

Lai's speech - the first time Taiwan has formally marked the end of the war in Europe - coincided with Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia for Moscow's Friday military parade to mark the war's end.