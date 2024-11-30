China urges utmost caution by US ahead of Taiwan president's Hawaii trip

Lai's weeklong trip begins on Saturday, making what is officially called a stopover first in Hawaii before going to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, three of the 12 countries which have formal ties with Taiwan.

He will also stop over in the US territory of Guam.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, reiterated comments made by President Xi Jinping to US President Joe Biden at an Asia-Pacific summit in Peru this month, in which he said "separatist acts" were incompatible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

"If the United States wants to maintain peace in the Taiwan Straits, it is crucial for it to recognise the independence nature of Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party authorities," she said, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.

The United States must "handle the Taiwan issue with utmost caution, unequivocally oppose Taiwan independence, and support the peaceful reunification of China", Mao added at a daily news briefing in the Chinese capital.

China opposes any "scurrying to the United States" of Taiwan's leaders, in any form, or any US support for separatist activities, she said.

"China's determination to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose interference in its internal affairs by external forces is unwavering."

The State Department spokesperson said every democratically elected Taiwan president had transited the United States, with Taiwan's former President Tsai Ing-wen making seven overseas trips with US transits, while her predecessor Ma Ying-jeou transited several times as well, with both going via Hawaii twice.

The official said that as with past transits, Lai would be welcomed in Hawaii by Ingrid Larson, Washington office managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the body which serves as the unofficial US embassy in Taiwan.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung told lawmakers on Thursday that Chinese war games in response to Lai's trip were one of the possible scenarios.

Lai and his government reject Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

Visiting a temple in New Taipei on Friday, Lai said he was looking forward to visiting Taiwan's three Pacific allies on his first overseas visit since assuming office in May.

Lai said he would keep deepening partnerships with other countries and "keep Taiwan going out into the world", the presidential office said in a statement that did not mention the US stopovers.