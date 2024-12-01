Taiwan's President Lai in Hawaii after declaring Taiwan a force for global peace

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te began a two-day US stopover in Hawaii on Saturday (Nov 30) as part of a Pacific tour after declaring his democratically governed island a key force for promoting global peace and stability.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory and opposes any foreign interactions or visits by the island's leaders, has been stepping up military pressure against Taiwan, including two rounds of war games this year.

China views Lai as a dangerous separatist and on Friday urged Washington to exercise "utmost caution" in its relations with Taiwan.

Security sources have told Reuters that Beijing may hold more military exercises to coincide with Lai's Pacific tour, which includes stopovers both in Hawaii and Guam, a US territory. It is Lai's first foreign trip since taking office in May.

He is stopping in Hawaii for the first two nights before going to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau, three of the 12 countries that retain formal diplomatic ties with Taipei and a part of the world where China has been exerting stronger influence.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Lai said: "Thank you to the US government for upholding the principles of safety, dignity, comfort and convenience for helping the smooth process of this trip."

Taiwan's official Central News Agency showed video of Lai being met at Honolulu's airport by Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Ingrid Larson, Washington office managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the body which serves as the unofficial US embassy in Taiwan.

The news agency said the welcome exceeded past visits, with the mayor of Honolulu and the city's police chief also greeting Lai as he stepped off his plane.

"President Lai's transit was the first time that he was received at the airport, and a red carpet was rolled and flowers were presented, which was the highest level of courtesy ever, different from the past mode of entry into the terminal; and the level of the reception also exceeded previous norms," the Central News Agency said.

Asked about this, a spokesperson for the US State Department said: "The transit is private and unofficial and squarely within precedent."

Laura Rosenberger, chair of the American Institute in Taiwan, posted on X that "Ingrid Larson and the great community of Hawaii are excited to greet you!"

The Central News Agency said Lai later on Saturday would visit the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, which marks the resting place of some of those killed during the 1941 Japanese attack during World War II.