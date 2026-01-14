CNA Explains: The impeachment bid against Taiwan’s Lai – and why it’s unlikely to succeed

TAIPEI: Public hearings began in Taiwan’s parliament on Wednesday (Jan 14) against President William Lai Ching-te, marking only the second time a sitting president has faced such proceedings in the island’s democratic history.

While the move has drawn intense political attention, the impeachment is widely seen as unlikely to succeed, as the opposition lacks the two-thirds parliamentary majority required to remove Lai from office.

What triggered the impeachment bid?

The proceedings stem from a political impasse over amendments to a local government spending law passed by Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature last November.

The changes would alter how tax revenues are shared between central and local governments, granting more funds to the latter.

Lai’s administration refused to enact the amendments, with Premier Cho Jung-tai arguing the plan is fiscally unsound and was pushed through without proper consultation.

This refusal to promulgate a law passed by parliament is unprecedented in Taiwan’s modern democratic history and has escalated tensions between the parties.

Why is Taiwan politically deadlocked?

Taiwan has faced a political gridlock since the 2024 election, when Lai won the presidency but his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its majority in parliament.

Control of the Legislative Yuan shifted to the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and its smaller ally, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).