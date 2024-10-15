Taiwan details record surge in Chinese warplanes involved in war games

TAIPEI: Taiwan's defence ministry on Tuesday (Oct 15) detailed the surge in Chinese warplane activity around the island during war games the previous day, saying it had detected a record 153 Chinese military aircraft.

China held a single day of what it called "Joint Sword-2024B" drills on Monday as a warning to "separatist acts", following last week's national day speech by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te that Beijing denounced.

In its daily update on Chinese military activity around the island in the previous 24 hours, Taiwan's defence ministry said it spotted 153 Chinese military aircraft, updating a figure given on Monday evening of 125 which it had already said was a record high for a single day.

Of those aircraft, 28 crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to a map the ministry released, which had previously served as an unofficial barrier and which China says it does not recognise.