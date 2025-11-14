Taiwan star Chen Bolin charged in conscription evasion probe

TAIPEI: Taiwanese star Chen Bolin and 11 others were charged on Friday (Nov 14) as part of an investigation into military draft dodgers.

Taiwan faces the threat of invasion by China, which claims the democratic island is part of its territory, and Taipei has struggled to recruit and retain troops.

Military service has been mandatory for men aged 18 and over for decades, but the obligatory period has changed under different governments. It is currently one year.

Deferment can be granted for higher education, although all men are required to serve by the time they turn 36.

Two of the defendants allegedly helped the others fake their blood pressure results by holding their breath or arranging for others to take the test for them, the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office said in a statement.

Chen, 42, and four other celebrities could spend up to 32 months in jail for evading military service, prosecutors said.

Five other people face jail terms of up to 26 months.

The celebrity defendants "enjoy the social benefits of high media attention and fame, and wield considerable influence and exemplary influence over the younger generation", prosecutors said.

"Yet, they deliberately evaded military service, severely deviating from societal expectations of public figures and their civic responsibilities."

Chen gained regional fame after he starred in the 2011 hit TV drama In Time With You that was popular in China, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.

This is the second wave of indictment of celebrities in a widening conscription evasion probe, after 28 people were charged in June, including actor Wang Talu.