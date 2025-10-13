Taiwan says 'T-Dome' to better integrate air defence system for higher kill rate

TAIPEI: Taiwan's "T-Dome" air defence system will establish a more efficient and integrated "sensor-to-shooter" mechanism for a higher kill rate, with a year-end special budget to propose specific spending on the system, the defence minister said on Monday (Oct 13).

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te unveiled the multi-layered air defence system he called T-Dome on Friday, part of government plans to modernise the military to better deter China, which views the island as its own territory and has ramped up military and political pressure.

Speaking to reporters at parliament in Taipei, Defence Minister Wellington Koo said Lai's proposal referred to the "sensor-to-shooter" concept, to integrate systems for a faster, more effective response to enemy targets.