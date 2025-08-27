Taiwan rattled by 6 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage

TAIPEI: A magnitude 6 earthquake struck in the sea off the northeast coast of Taiwan on Wednesday (Aug 27), the island's weather administration said, with no reports of damage.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake, about 20km offshore from Yilan county, had a depth of 112km, the weather administration said.

It was also felt in Taoyuan, Keelung and Yilan.

The Taiwan Meteorological Agency said in a national alert at about 9pm local time that a "significant" quake was felt in the northern part of the island.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker whose factories are all on Taiwan's west coast, said the quake did not reach the threshold for evacuations at its sites.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.