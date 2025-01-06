Upcoming Taiwanese TV drama envisioning Chinese invasion of island sparks fear, criticism

SERIES COULD HAMPER CROSS-STRAIT TIES

The show’s creators said it aims to stir important conversations about Taiwan’s national security and vulnerabilities in its digital infrastructure.

Zero Day's showrunner Cheng Hsin Mei told Reuters: “When we planned this drama, we hoped it would prompt people to think about when you are given power or an enormous amount of money but asked to give up your freedom in life. When faced with the temptation, what will the Taiwanese people choose?”

The controversial production has a budget of US$7 million, largely supported by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) government and Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao, who is known for his strong anti-China stance.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have raised questions about the drama's true intentions even before it airs on TV.

Analyst Niu Tse-hsun told CNA that the series could hurt cross-strait relations.

“The (pro-China) blue camp would think it's propaganda by the DPP government,” said the professor and chair of the Chinese Culture University's advertising department.

“It would say that the show is designed to instill the DPP's ideology and values that can facilitate the party's governance. At the same time, it paints a negative picture of the other side of the strait. This part could hamper cross-strait exchanges.”

Taiwan residents whom CNA spoke to believe the new drama has ignited broader conversations about national security and the challenges that lie ahead for the island.

“It assumes that if (a war) really happens, what would be done to deal with the situation. I'm of course concerned about whether China would invade Taiwan or not,” said one resident.

“I hope what happens in the TV series doesn't take place in reality.”

Another resident said: “The trailer does make people a little nervous. But making people nervous also serves as a reality check. I think that's the main purpose of the production.”