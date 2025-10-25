Tens of thousands brave rain at east Asia's largest Pride march in Taiwan

TAIPEI: Almost 150,000 people braved blustery rain in a boisterous and colourful celebration of LGBTQ+ equality in Taiwan on Saturday (Oct 25) couples who had registered their marriage or relationship overseas, drawing criticism from LGBTQ+ groups.

President Lai Ching-te, who in 2023 while he was running for the presidency marched in Pride as the most senior government official ever to do so, posted a message of support on his Facebook page, saying everyone deserved respect and kindness.

"The government will continue working to ensure that everyone is cherished for their uniqueness, free to live and shine on this land, and to make Taiwan an even more inclusive and understanding nation," he said.

Organisers put the number of attendees at almost 150,000.