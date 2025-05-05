Three dead, 60 hurt as China boats capsize: Report

BEIJING: Three people died, 14 others remained missing and 60 were hospitalised after two boats carrying tourists capsized Sunday (May 4) in southwestern China, according to state media.

The passenger boats overturned "on a river in a tourist attraction" in Qianxi city, Guizhou province, Xinhua news agency said.

The report did not immediately offer further details about the type of attraction or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rescue workers were searching for 14 people reported missing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged "all-out efforts" in the search and rescue operations and treatment of those injured, Xinhua said.

Xi also "underscored the importance of strengthening safety measures in tourist attractions" and other "large public venues", the agency said.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing was dispatched to the scene to oversee the rescue efforts.

Sunday's incident comes just over two months after 11 people were killed in a boat collision in central China.

The accident in Hunan province occurred when a passenger boat struck an industrial vessel, throwing 19 people overboard.