Tokyo protests to Beijing over gas field in East China Sea

TOKYO: Japan has lodged a protest with China after discovering what it says were efforts by Beijing to develop gas fields in disputed waters of the East China Sea.

Tokyo's foreign ministry said late on Monday (Aug 25) it had confirmed that Beijing was setting up drilling rigs in the area - where the two countries' exclusive economic zones (EEZ) claims overlap - and submitted a complaint to the Chinese embassy.

"It is extremely regrettable that China is advancing unilateral development," the ministry said, noting it had taken place on the Chinese side of the de facto maritime border.

The ministry accused China of positioning 21 suspected drilling rigs, with Tokyo fearing gas on the Japanese side could also be extracted.

Japan "issued a strong protest" to the Chinese embassy, the ministry said.

It "strongly urged China for an early resumption of talks on the implementation" of a 2008 bilateral agreement regarding the development of resources in the East China Sea, it added.