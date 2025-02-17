US says website update routine, after removal of reference to Taiwan independence

TAIPEI: The US State Department said it has made a routine update to the Taiwan section of its website, after the removal of previous wording saying it did not support Taiwan's formal independence, among other changes that cheered the government in Taipei.

The fact sheet on Taiwan, updated last week, retains Washington's opposition to unilateral change from either Taiwan or from China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own.

But as well as dropping the phrase "we do not support Taiwan independence", the page added a reference to Taiwan's cooperation with a Pentagon technology and semiconductor development project and says the US will support Taiwan's membership in international organisations "where applicable".

The update to the website came roughly three weeks after US President Donald Trump, a Republican, was sworn in to his second term in the White House.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is its strongest international backer, bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

"As is routine, the fact sheet was updated to inform the general public about our unofficial relationship with Taiwan," a State Department spokesperson said in an email sent late Sunday Taiwan time.

"The United States remains committed to its one China policy," the spokesperson said, referring to Washington's officially taking no position on Taiwan's sovereignty and only acknowledging China's position on the subject.