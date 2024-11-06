Chinese social media abuzz as netizens follow US election results
From a dancing Donald Trump to Kamala Harris memes, the quirks of the US presidential election have become as big a story as the stakes themselves.
BEIJING: Located next to the Drum Tower, one of Beijing’s most famous monuments is Yaoji Chaogan noodle restaurant.
Its humble exterior hides a surprisingly history – the eatery holds a special place in both culinary and diplomatic records.
In 2011, Joe Biden – who was then the United States’ vice president – made an unexpected visit, creating a moment that Chinese newspapers dubbed “noodle diplomacy”.
Almost a decade later, when Biden won the previous US presidential polls in 2020, curious diners formed massive queues at the family-owned eatery to sample what he ordered.
Yao Yan, the 70-year-old owner of the restaurant, said Biden spent 79 yuan (US$11) during his 20-minute stay on local dishes including noodles and buns.
“People were curious and wanted to try what he ate, and (netizens) promoted this Biden set meal online,” she said.
Photographs of Biden’s visit used to line the walls of the restaurant. But after they were taken down during renovations, the pictures never made their way back.
“Today, no one brings up the Biden set meal anymore,” said Yao.
As the Biden era fades into history, China – like other nations around the world – was watching intently as the US presidential election drew to a close on Wednesday (Nov 6).
Yao was watching too.
“Regarding other issues (US elections), we aren’t particularly concerned. But as Chinese citizens, we wish for world peace and friendship. This is our greatest intention and wish,” Yao said.
As of 5am Eastern Time on Wednesday, counting was still underway, but former US president Donald Trump looks set for a return to the White House. He is just a few electoral votes short of an outright victory while his opponent Democrat Kamala Harris lags behind.
The stakes are high: The next US president will shape relations with China for years to come, with echoes felt in global trade, diplomacy and security.
MEMES GALORE ON CHINESE SOCIALS
On Chinese social media, however, discussions are taking on a lighter tone.
Posts related to the elections across Chinese social media platforms are rife with dancing videos of Trump. Chinese netizens have named it the “bath scrubbing dance”.
A meme of US Vice President Harris showing uncanny parallels between her and a Simpsons cartoon character that became president is being widely shared on Weibo.
The online chatter reached a new high when polls first started to open, with the hashtag #2024USElectionDayVotingOfficiallyBegins topping trending charts on Weibo at one point.
According to the platform’s poll, 53 per cent of respondents felt neutral about the election.
“I’d keep an eye on it because it affects many areas – economically, politically and culturally. All of this will be impacted to some extent,” one local told CNA.
Another Beijing resident said he was also watching the election because the outcome could have a significant impact on China, especially in terms of trade.
BEYOND SOCIAL MEDIA
Outside of social platforms, the US election is trending in other odd ways.
Shares of Chinese aviation software company Wisesoft – which Chinese name “Chuan Da Zhi Sheng” sounds like “Trump wins big” to Mandarin speakers – rallied, as it did after Trump won his first term in 2016.
An exhibition in Beijing’s art district showcases the power of campaign merchandise with items sourced from the city of Yiwu in Zhejiang province.
Yiwu has gained fame for its track record in accurately forecasting the outcome of the US election based on sales figures of campaign merchandise. It correctly predicted Trump’s victory in 2016, over US pollsters who were confident of a Hillary Clinton win.
Still, as the results of the race are finalised, analysts said that the China-US rivalry is set to continue, regardless of whether Trump or Harris receives the key to the White House.