US says China's maritime actions off Taiwan 'deeply destabilising'

TAIPEI: China's maritime actions off Taiwan's east coast are "deeply destabilising" and only worsen tension, the US State Department said, after Reuters reported the first known sighting of a Chinese militia boat in those waters in August.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up activity off the island's east coast since June with regular coast guard patrols.

Officials in Taiwan, which rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, say they believe China is practicing for a possible maritime blockade using overlapping military, paramilitary and civilian assets.

Taipei regards the area off its east coast as critical to wartime supply routes from allies in the event of a blockade or conflict.

The United States remains concerned by China's activity east of Taiwan, a State Department spokesperson said, responding to a question on the sighting of the militia boat.

"China's actions are deeply destabilising," the spokesperson added.

"By asserting authorities around maritime areas that Taiwan has peacefully administered for over 70 years, China only exacerbates tensions and undermines the peaceful resolution of issues that it claims to seek."

The US urges Beijing to cease its pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in "meaningful dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected authorities", the spokesperson added.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China recognises no claims of sovereignty by Taiwan, including over waters surrounding it.

The US is Taiwan's most important international backer, though President Donald Trump has yet to approve a new US$14 billion arms sale package for the island.

Taiwan's Coast Guard said in a statement about the militia boat and its accompanying vessels that their activities were all located outside of "restricted waters".

In a practice dating to the 1950s, China's maritime militia, more commonly seen around South China Sea flashpoints, consists of fishing vessels whose crews receive training and support to operate in disputed waters, often alongside coast guard ships.

In June, Britain, France, Germany and the US, all expressed concern over Chinese activities off Taiwan's east coast as a threat to regional stability and freedom of navigation.