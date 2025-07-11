US demands South Korea join efforts to curb China in trade talks: Official

SEOUL: The United States has demanded South Korea join efforts to curb China in trade talks, as the countries discuss cooperation in shipbuilding, a senior official from Seoul's trade ministry said on Friday (Jul 11).

The US is asking Seoul to join measures to curb China in "other areas" as the "precondition" for bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding, Trade Policy Director Chang Sung-gil said, without elaborating.

"The US feels a sense of crisis that China's market share in the shipbuilding sector is growing and is tapping Korea as a strategic partner," Chang said at a forum hosted by a lawmaker.

The US had also expressed reservations when it comes to cutting or eliminating industry-specific tariffs, such as those on automobiles and steel, Chang said.

The US is asking Seoul to boost US investments and purchases of US energy and agriculture products in return for negotiating over reciprocal tariffs of 25 per cent, he said, but added "there is a lot of political sensitivity in South Korea when its comes to expanding imports of agricultural products".