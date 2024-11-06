US will continue Taiwan-friendly approach after election, senior Taiwan official says

TAIPEI: The United States will continue its friendly approach towards Taiwan after the presidential election and Taiwan will work to prevent China from "making trouble" during the transition, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday (Nov 6).

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidency and neck and neck in the polls with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, has made comments on the campaign trail that Taiwan should pay to be protected and also accused the island of stealing American semiconductor business.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has faced a sustained military pressure campaign from Beijing over the past five years, including four major rounds of war games in the past two years.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen noted the election's outcome was still unknown.

"On relations across the Taiwan Strait we believe that the United States will continue its current approach of constraining China and being friendly to Taiwan," he said.

Taiwan will continue communication with the current administration focusing on key issues for cooperation "in the next phase" and work with international partners to exchange information on China's intentions and military movements during the transition, Tsai added.

"This is as to prevent the Chinese communists from taking advantage of the transition of the US government and to prevent them from making trouble during the transition," he said.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.