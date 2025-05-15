Trump’s new chip policy puts spotlight on Huawei’s secretive Ascend AI chips

SHANGHAI: New guidelines under US President Donald Trump, which define the use of Huawei Technologies’ Ascend chips “anywhere in the world” as a violation of US export controls, have put a spotlight on the secretive products developed by the Chinese tech giant.

Huawei, a key player in China’s tech rivalry with the US, did not immediately respond to the new guidelines from the US Commerce Department, which explicitly singled out its Ascend chips after scrapping the Biden administration’s country-tiered “AI diffusion” rule.

The Shenzhen-based company has kept details of its AI chips close to its chest, with the only public information coming from third-party teardown reports.

Huawei’s significance in China’s AI sector stems from its ability to produce advanced chips that rival Nvidia’s in performance, thereby cutting the country’s reliance on imports to develop AI models such as those from local start-up DeepSeek.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said earlier this month that Huawei was “one of the most formidable technology companies in the world”, and that China was “not behind” in AI.

Washington’s new guidelines are essentially forcing global tech firms to pick a side - Chinese or US hardware - which will further deepen the tech divide between the world’s two largest economies, analysts said.

“If the guidance is enforced strictly, it is likely to provoke retaliation from China,” said Chim Lee, a senior analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), adding that it could also become a negotiating point in ongoing trade talks between Washington and Beijing.