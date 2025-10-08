World Bank flags slower East Asia growth amid global uncertainty, urges deeper reforms

The East Asia and Pacific region continues to outpace much of the world in economic growth, but rising trade barriers, heightened global uncertainty and weaker global growth could slow that momentum, the World Bank cautioned.

In its East Asia and Pacific economic update released on Tuesday (Oct 7), the lender raised its forecast for the region’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year to 4.8 per cent, slightly below last year’s 5 per cent.

The pace is expected to slow further, easing to 4.3 per cent in 2026 as rising protectionism and domestic headwinds weigh on regional economies.

However, the region should not view itself as a passive victim of global forces but instead “try and forge their own growth path through deeper domestic reforms”, World Bank’s East Asia and Pacific chief economist Aaditya Mattoo told CNA.

The World Bank’s latest report found that while retail sales are increasing, consumer confidence has yet to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Industrial output remains strong, but business sentiment is subdued, it added. Exports in the region accelerated ahead of recent tariff hikes, yet new export orders have been weak.