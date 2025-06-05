China's Xi held phone call with Trump: State media

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (Jun 5) held talks with US President Donald Trump by phone, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The call was made on Trump's request, Xinhua added, without providing further details about the leaders' conversation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The highly anticipated call was the first time the two leaders spoke directly since Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs sparked a fresh trade war.

Washington and Beijing have been clashing over areas such as trade and student visas. Both sides traded accusations in recent weeks over critical minerals, in a dispute that threatens to tear up a fragile truce in the trade war between the two biggest economies.

China and the US agreed in Geneva last month to slash staggeringly high tariffs on each other's goods for 90 days.

However, Trump argued on Friday that China had "totally violated" the bilateral de-escalation deal.

China's commerce ministry said this week that the Trump administration had since introduced "discriminatory restrictive measures", including revoking Chinese student visas in the US.

On Wednesday, Trump appeared to dampen hopes for a quick resolution.

"I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Asked about the remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Beijing's "principles and stance on developing Sino-US relations are consistent".

China was the biggest target of Trump's April tariff blitz, hit with additional levies of 145 per cent on its goods as both sides engaged in tit-for-tat escalation. China's countermeasures on US goods reached 125 per cent.

Trump delayed most sweeping measures on other countries until Jul 9.

Amid a flurry of negotiations, so far, only a deal with the UK has materialised.