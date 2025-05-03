Gaia Series 84: Reiwa's Employment Competition

In this episode, a recruitment quest in Boston pushes Japanese firms to rethink how they attract global talent..

In an increasingly global job market, Japanese companies are confronting a harsh new reality: Name recognition alone no longer guarantees the best hires. This week's episode of Japan Hour offers an inside look at the fierce talent war unfolding at the Boston Career Forum, where firms like Iris Ohyama and Toyoshima go head-to-head to secure globally minded recruits in a candidate-driven era.

Held annually for the past 38 years, the Boston Career Forum is the world’s largest job-hunting event for bilingual Japanese-English speakers. Fluency in both languages is a prerequisite, but beyond that, it welcomes students of all ages and nationalities. In 2024, over three days, about 9,000 attendees descend on Boston’s Hynes Convention Centre, hoping to impress one of the 191 participating companies — a roster that includes Amazon, Google, Mitsubishi Corporation, and for the first time, Iris Ohyama.

Headquartered in Sendai, Iris Ohyama is a home appliances company with annual sales of ¥776 billion (US$5.1 billion) and around 13,700 employees. Despite its domestic success, the firm is facing stagnation in a shrinking home market. “Due to Japan's declining birthrate and ageing population, the market is inevitably shrinking,” says company president Akihiro Ohyama. “From that perspective, I believe that overseas expansion is essential for corporate growth.”

To meet its ambitious target of more than 50 per cent in overseas sales, Iris Ohyama sends HR officer Shouhei Satou to lead its debut effort in Boston. It is clear from the start that the stakes are high. “If we don’t prepare properly, we won’t attract good candidates,” says Mr Satou, who had to refine his presentation three times before winning the president’s approval. His thoroughness extends to the pre-screening process as well. Reviewing student applications ahead of the trip, he notes, “Full marks on TOEIC and a translation internship — they definitely meet the profile we’re looking for.”

The Forum, set amid the academic backdrop of institutions like Harvard and MIT, is as much a battlefield as it is a career fair. Many companies make offers on the spot or over lavish dinners — a return, some note, to “bubble era” recruitment extravagance. “Some companies started on day one,” reflects Mr Satou post-event. “Honestly, it felt like we fell behind.”

Yet Iris Ohyama presses on. Its booth setup is modest compared to industry veterans like Daikin and Otsuka, who rent double booths and have participated for over two decades. Still, Mr Satou’s energetic presentations begin to draw students in. “Been a while since I talked this much,” he admits hoarsely after three hours straight. “But I’m enjoying it.”

One walk-in candidate, Mr Hayato Ikeda, becomes a compelling subplot in the episode. A former baseball player who once emailed over 2,000 universities to secure a sports scholarship, he eventually had to give up his dream after injuring both his shoulder and elbow. Now job-hunting, he stumbles upon Iris Ohyama’s booth and is unexpectedly captivated. “I brought along an Iris Ohyama humidifier,” he recalls of his high school dorm days. “And in the summer, I brought a fan too.” After hearing Mr Satou’s presentation, he decides on the spot to submit an application. The encounter leaves such a strong impression that he says, “If I’d known about them earlier, I might not have come to Boston at all. That’s how much this made me think.”

Mr Ikeda’s journey encapsulates the uncertainty and pressure felt by many students. He is offered a dinner invitation from Vector, a leading PR firm with ¥59.2 billion in sales, and eventually receives a job offer. But Iris Ohyama is also keen. So impressed is Mr Satou that he skips the second interview stage, fast-tracking Mr Ikeda to the final round. At the company’s invitation dinner — one of the most intimate moments in the episode — offers are delivered over conversation. “We’d like to offer you a position,” Mr Satou says directly.

However, the decision is not simple. Over conversations with his roommates, each receiving dinner invitations or offers of their own, Mr Ikeda grapples with competing priorities: Job content, location, salary and long-term potential. “Doing what you want is important,” he reflects. “That’s what makes it so difficult.”

In the end, Mr Ikeda chooses Vector. “There was one thing I just couldn’t compromise on,” he says without elaborating, highlighting the growing agency of young job seekers. Iris Ohyama, while disappointed, learns valuable lessons from the experience. “Some companies were already courting students the day before,” admits Mr Satou. “We’ll change our approach next year.”

For more seasoned participants like Toyoshima, a Nagoya-based trading company with roots dating back to 1841, the Boston Career Forum is familiar ground. With annual sales of ¥220 billion and a lean team of 570 employees, they too are searching for those who can thrive overseas. One standout hire from 2017, Ms Misaki Murai, had studied abroad in Chile and once sold used Japanese cars across South America. “I asked, ‘How much is the salary?’” she recalls of her interview. “And they actually gave me a very detailed answer.”

This straightforwardness reflects a broader shift. Today's students are not seduced by brand names alone. They ask about work-life balance, company culture, and career paths. “We’re no longer just interviewers,” says Ms Saori Kiryu, Vector’s vice-president. “We’re the ones being evaluated.”

The numbers are telling. About half of all attending students received job offers, and Iris Ohyama expects six of them to join the company. But the Forum’s value goes beyond recruitment quotas. “Whether a company can truly make use of excellent talent,” Mr Satou concludes, “that’s when their real strength is tested.”

As Japan navigates a demographic crunch and the race for international relevance, Boston’s high-stakes recruiting arena offers both a challenge and an opportunity — one that companies must now approach with humility, adaptability and heart.