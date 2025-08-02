Gaia Series 97: "Miracle Wheat" - Japanese people changing the world

This week’s episode explores Japan's rice crisis and the global race for wheat resilience in a warming world.

In this thought-provoking episode, viewers are presented with the harsh realities of Japan’s rice shortage and the global wheat crisis, framed through the lens of scientific innovation and human resolve. The programme offers not only a critical look at the dwindling domestic rice supply, but also a deeply personal journey through the life and legacy of Professor Hisashi Tsujimoto, who has dedicated more than four decades to developing wheat resilient to extreme heat and drought.

The story begins with the “Reiwa Rice Crisis”, a term coined to describe the surge in rice prices in Japan. At the 2025 FABEX Tokyo food trade show, the demand for rice-based products underscores the national concern. “Prices nearly doubled in just one year,” the narrator states, as the camera pans across long queues and signs limiting customers to “one bag per person”.

Shinmei Co Ltd, one of the country’s leading rice wholesalers, plays a prominent role. Its president, Mitsuo Fujio, who also serves on the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Food Department Council, warns, “If the population continues to grow, they say we'll need 1.7 times more food than we have now.” He adds, “The battle for food has already begun.”

Decades of rice-reduction policies have taken a toll. Over the last 50 years, the number of rice farmers in Japan has dropped by 80 percent, and production has fallen 40 per cent from 12.53 million tonnes in 1970 to just 7.76 million tonnes in 2020. To meet demand, imports of foreign rice have surged, but consumer confidence in domestic rice continues to erode.

As Japan grapples with this crisis, the focus shifts to wheat. Approximately 2.5 billion people worldwide rely on it as a staple, but its price remains volatile, affected by climate events and geopolitical tensions such as the war in Ukraine. “Even a small rise in the price of wheat can be life or death for people in developing nations,” the narrator explains.

At the heart of this global struggle is Professor Hisashi Tsujimoto, 66, a specialist in wheat breeding. “Wheat is often called a strategic crop, but to prevent it from being used that way, I believe we must ensure a stable, sufficient supply,” he says. At the Tottori University Arid Land Research Centre, where summer temperatures can reach 60°C, Tsujimoto breeds wheat to endure the planet’s harshest climates.

His methods are painstaking. Each year he makes over 300 crossbreeds, manually transferring pollen between varieties. “Both bread wheat and macaroni wheat are heat-tolerant,” he explains. “I'm combining the heat-resistance genes into a single plant, to create a super heat-resistant variety.” These experiments are critical, especially since Japan’s wheat self-sufficiency is only 16 per cent.

Tsujimoto’s field research took him to Sudan over a decade ago. Out of 1,000 wheat varieties he tested, six adapted well to the local environment. His local counterpart, Mr Izzat, led the final stages of research with national hopes pinned on success.

But in 2023, civil war broke out. Guerrilla forces looted the research facility and destroyed the seeds. Despite the devastation, hope was rekindled when a Moroccan university extended an invitation for joint research. Wheat from Tottori was once again bound for Africa.

In August 2024, Tsujimoto arrived in Morocco, only to be confronted by even more severe conditions than in Sudan. The local irrigation channels had been dry for years. “There's absolutely zero water,” he observes. “Seeing it in person makes me want to take action. It really motivates me to do something.”

He travelled to Arad Village, where 740 residents live amid withered olive groves. There, he introduced drought-resistant wheat to local farmers. “Would you all like to try growing drought-resistant wheat?” he asks. One villager responds, “Of course.” Tsujimoto explains the wheat can “save water by 30 per cent”.

The gratitude of the villagers was evident. A local elder prepared couscous and traditional bread, including batbout and baghrir. “Wheat truly takes centre stage at the table,” the episode’s narrator observes.

Back in Tottori, the Daisen Wheat Project is trying to restore local wheat production, which had nearly vanished by the 1990s. Inspired by Tsujimoto, the project now yields 300 tonnes a year. Schoolchildren in Yonago enjoy bread made from this local wheat, although it only appears once a week on their lunch menu. “But if it's gone, we can't share those memories. One less thing to remember,” says one local.

At Tottori University, younger scientists are carrying the baton forward. Associate Professors Sakuma and Ishii, both 39, are researching ways to increase wheat yield and even developing a hybrid of wheat and rice called “Rice Wheat”. “We’re developing a plant never before seen in the world,” says Ishii.

In April 2025, Tsujimoto returned to Morocco where 120 varieties of wheat had been sown. Farmers from Arad Village gathered to evaluate the trial plots. One variety in particular caught their attention. “It's growing green and healthy with barely any water,” a farmer notes. Tsujimoto names it “The Children of Arad Village”.

His life's work, born of Japanese soil and sown in African drylands, continues to blossom. One miracle seed at a time.