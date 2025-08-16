Gaia Series 99: Myna Card Rhapsody!

As Japan prepares to expand its My Number card functions, citizens and cities grapple with convenience, confusion and controversy.

Japan is steadily expanding the role of the My Number card, a government-issued identity card that forms part of the country’s national identification system. Every resident of Japan is assigned a 12-digit “My Number,” but obtaining the physical card is voluntary. For those who carry it, the card acts as official photo ID and gives access to various public services.

Since it was introduced in 2016, the My Number card has evolved beyond a simple identifier. It can now be used as a health insurance card, a driver’s licence, and even to access official documents at convenience stores. By April 2025, 78.5 per cent of residents had one.

Yet as this episode shows, the push for digital integration has exposed serious growing pains.

At the Nishi Ward Office in Nagoya City, long queues form in front of the counters responsible for issuing resident records and family registers. With the spring season approaching, demand spikes. “It probably takes around 30 to 40 minutes after writing and submitting the forms,” says one man. “If I could quickly sort it out at a convenience store, and the fee was the same, I would definitely prefer that.” He adds, “I could do it at my own time. I wouldn’t have to worry about the time.”

Since 2016, most municipalities in Japan have adopted convenience store issuance systems, allowing citizens to obtain official documents more flexibly. By May 2025, approximately 80 per cent of them had rolled out this service. Nagoya remains the only designated city that has yet to do so.

The main obstacle was former mayor Takashi Kawamura. “I think that assigning numbers to people and managing them all would stop them from speaking up,” he says. He also cited the cost of implementation, noting that “introducing the shop service alone would cost around one to three billion yen (approximately S$12.9 million to S$38.7 million).”

Now, under new leadership, Nagoya aims to implement the service by January 2027. Civil servant Hiroki Muramatsu is working to recover lost time. “Since other municipalities already do it, there are no technical barriers,” he says. “However, it will still take around one to two months. We need to coordinate various adjustments under quite a tight schedule.”

In fiscal year 2022, requests from residents for the service reached 9,166. “Honestly, as Nagoya City, we feel extremely frustrated about not having introduced it yet,” Mr Muramatsu says. “We are determined to give it our all.”

But rollout issues go beyond administrative policy. In December 2024, doctors from across Japan gathered in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward to protest the use of the My Number card as a health insurance card. “What’s wrong with the health card? You all use it, don’t you? Has it ever been inconvenient?” asks one doctor. Another remarks, “It’s extremely user-unfriendly.”

Since April 2023, medical facilities nationwide have been required to accept the My Number Health Card. However, implementation has not gone smoothly. At a clinic in Yokohama, patients struggle with card readers. “Do you agree? Yes, I agree,” says one woman at the terminal. “You have to agree about three times.” Another patient is instructed, “Please wait until it says ‘Completed’.”

At a dental clinic in Nagano, Mr Takamizawa reports an ongoing data error. “It says ‘Marumizawa’, doesn’t it?” he asks. “I reported this to the city hall, but it’s been about six months and it still hasn’t been fixed.” A May 2025 national survey found that approximately 90 per cent of medical institutions had experienced problems.

Despite frustrations, Mr Takamizawa acknowledges benefits. “When I saw a different doctor, they received my information properly,” he explains. “They could confirm if it was safe to take certain medicines together. They checked that for me, which I think is very good. Being able to see all our medical history gives me peace of mind.”

To improve emergency response, a pilot programme called “My Number Emergency” began in April 2025 at 720 fire departments. In Hiratsuka City, a simulated case of an unconscious patient showed that retrieving medical data without the card took six minutes and 28 seconds. With the My Number Health Card, the same process took four minutes and 34 seconds. “Saving two minutes can be extremely significant,” one trainer says. “Every single second can greatly affect a patient’s chances of survival.”

The system, however, still has gaps. Not all residents bring their cards, and many have not linked them to their health insurance. “Has your family linked the My Number card with the insurance card?” one paramedic asks. “It hasn’t,” the relative replies. “Right, no linkage then.”

In Asahi Town, Toyama Prefecture, the My Number card is being used in novel ways to address population decline and economic challenges. With fewer than 10,000 residents as of October 2024, the town launched a programme called LoCoPi. Residents earn points by scanning their cards at community centres and exercise events. “You get 20 points for the exercise,” a woman explains. “It’s partly just for fun.”

The town also introduced Asahimachi Coin, a local digital currency loaded onto the card. Users receive a 10 per cent bonus on top-ups. Initial uptake was slow. “I only do LoCoPi lucky draws,” says one woman. “I worry about what would happen if I lost it.”

Uptake increased when Osaka-ya, the town’s main supermarket, joined the scheme. On March 18, shoppers used the coin at checkout. “You can now use it at Osaka-ya too,” Mr Terasaki tells one customer. “You can get a 10 per cent discount.” One resident topped up the My Number card with 50,000 yen and received a bonus of 5,000 yen. “So lucky! I maxed out the top-up!” she exclaims.

The town’s target was 55 million yen in top-ups. The result was just over 40 million yen, but the number of participating stores more than doubled, from 30 to 64. “I hope this becomes an initiative that boosts the local economy,” says Mr Terasaki, who led the project.

As more functions are added to the My Number card, questions about reliability and inclusivity remain. “If something is introduced but not used, it will not take root in society,” the narrator concludes. “It must be something everyone can use with confidence.”