Local Scenic Train Trip In Shizuoka Prefecture - Part 1

Join us as we embark on a local sightseeing trip on the Oigawa Railway in spring. Our trip starts from one of Japan's most famous tea-producing areas, Shimada City, located in the centre of Shizuoka Prefecture. We will travel from Oigawa Railway’s Kanaya Station to Ikawa Station. The Oigawa Railway follows the Oi River, which runs from north to south down Shizuoka Prefecture. The Oigawa Main Line connects Kanaya Station to Senzu Station, while the Ikawa Line connects Senzu Station to Ikawa Station. Our trip will thus cover two railway lines, spanning 33 stations and a total distance of 65km.

In 1927, the Oigawa Railway opened for transporting things like lumber. The Oigawa Main Line operates trains like the Kintetsu 16000 series train built in 1965 by Kinki Sharyo, the Nankai Electric Railway's Zoom Car built around 1955, Tokyu Railways’ trains built around 1965 and other retro trains that were once in operation nationwide. It is thus a popular line that is referred to as a “train wonderland” by railway fans. The Oigawa Railway also boasts several steam locomotives hauling former Japanese National Railway cars. Electric locomotives operate mainly on the weekends.

Before starting our journey, we buy the Oigawa excursion ticket, which allows us to take unlimited rides on trains and buses for two days. The first train we will ride on is the Kintetsu one. Our first stop is Gokaku Station, which was originally built in 1927. Because the name means "to pass", people from all over the country visit the station to see the Gokaku guardian deity enshrined here to pray for good luck for exams and job interviews. We speak to a local who tells us that there is also the Higiri guardian deity. We walk through a tea plantation and find the Higiri guardian deity called Higiri Jizoson. It is highly reputed for granting wishes when you pray for something "on this certain day" or "by this certain day”. Thus, students would come here to pray during high school and college entrance exams, while those with ailments come to pray to be healed.

We return to Gokaku Station and head to the neighbouring station Kadode Station, which was built in 2020. This time, we ride on the Zoom Car 21000 series. It was built around 1955 and used to be owned by Nankai Electric Railway. This train was used on a steep-grade railway by people visiting Mount Koya in Wakayama Prefecture from Osaka. We arrive at Kadode Station and are told that there is a tourist attraction called Kadode Ooigawa near the station. It is an experience-based food park featuring tea and agriculture. Agricultural products grown from the nutritious soil surrounding the Oi River are sold at the giant farmers' market here. There is also a cafe with tea plantation benches and an area with exhibits and booths related to tea and agriculture. There is a unique attraction here, known as the Green Tea Tours. Visitors can experience the process of “turning into” a tea leaf. They wear a green poncho and go through the different stages of “steaming”, “rolling” and “roasting”.

After this, we check out the C11 312 steam locomotive (SL) at the station, which originally operated in the Aizu region in Fukushima Prefecture until 2007. It has been restored and visitors can go underneath the SL. They must first buy a wooden charm shaped like a ticket. It is believed that if you write down a wish on the wooden charm and walk underneath the SL, your wish will come true. After the SL tour, we buy the recommended Kadode burger, which is black in colour. It has bamboo charcoal kneaded into the bun to represent the jet black SL. We also buy mixed soft serves, with chocolate representing the black SL and milk which represents the grey steam.

We take the Kintetsu 16000 series train to Ieyama Station, which is about 20 minutes away. We find a little-known vantage point near the station to eat the hamburgers we bought earlier, while enjoying the splendid view of the cherry blossoms.

We next head to Shiogo Station and this time, we ride on the Zoom Car Nankai 21000 series train which was built in 1958 for the Nankai-Koya Line. It is a 15-minute ride to Shiogo and along the way, there is what is known as Japan’s shortest tunnel. It comes soon after Jina Station, one stop before Shiogo Station, and one can easily miss it. We are lucky to catch a glimpse of it. Our train arrives at Shiogo Station, just beyond the tunnel. We then walk to a suspension bridge called Koikane. As we cross the Shiogo suspension bridge, a train suddenly passes below us. It is thus a nice hidden spot to watch trains from a different angle.

We then check out Japan's shortest tunnel near Jina Station. We see it up close and it has grass and trees growing on top of it. We learn that there used to be a ropeway for carrying lumber that stretched across the railroad. So this “tunnel” was built as a security feature for the trains and possibly to even protect the railroad from snow. The ropeway was around until 1939. As it was a hassle to tear down the tunnel-like structure, the authorities decided to leave it as it is.

After this, we return to Jina Station where the staff suggests a popular activity in the area, paragliding. We reach the paragliding launching point after driving through the mountains for 30 minutes. Nanamagari Sky Park is known as one of the few paragliding locations in Japan. The difference in elevation from the summit is 700m and it also boasts a spectacular view of the Oi River.



