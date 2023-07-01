Local Scenic Train Trip In Shizuoka Prefecture - Part 2

We continue our sightseeing trip on the Oigawa Railway. After trying paragliding at the Nanamagari Sky Park, we head back to Oigawa Main Line’s Shiogo Station. We then go to the last stop on the Oigawa Main Line, Senzu Station, on the Nankai 21000 series train built in 1958 for the Nankai-Koya Line. We want to spend the night at a hot spring inn called Suikoen in Sumatakyo. But we must first take a 40-minute bus ride from Senzu Station to Sumatakyo, a hidden hot spring district near the entrance to the Japanese Southern Alps.

From the Sumatakyo Onsen bus stop, we walk to Suikoen, which opened in 1962. It is a hot spring inn that is popular for its relaxing and sophisticated Taisho-era atmosphere. We have dinner at the hotel’s restaurant, Bengaratei. We are served dishes made with fresh and seasonal ingredients from Shizuoka, including the local mountains of Sumatakyo. Items include bamboo shoot kuwayaki, amago and Hamanako Sodachi in shabu-shabu style. After dinner, we soak in the inn’s relaxing hot spring bath.

The next day, we will ride on Oigawa Railway’s Ikawa Line. But first, we head to a scenic spot which is a 30-minute walk from Sumatakyo Onsen. The Dream Suspension Bridge boasts an amazing, picturesque view of the surroundings, including wild cherry blossoms and the mountains. It is listed as one the world's top 10 pedestrian suspension bridges one should visit in one’s lifetime. We cross it and marvel at the stunning emerald green lake.

We then go to a soba restaurant called Sato, which has been in business since 1962. It is one of the popular restaurants within the Sumatakyo Onsen district. Wasabi is Shizuoka Prefecture’s speciality so we order the wasabi soba, which is served cold. The wasabi stem and leaves are lightly seasoned and frozen.

In order to get back on the Oigawa Railway from Sumatakyo Onsen, we head to Ikawa Line’s Okuizumi Station by bus, before taking the train to Okuoi Kojo Station. This time, we ride on the Kuha 600 series passenger coach, which is narrower and smaller with a low roof. As the Oigawa Railway's Ikawa Line swerves in and out through the mountains, sometimes smaller custom-made carriages are used. At the Abt Ichishiro Station, something special happens. Our train is connected to another train. As our train climbs up a steep slope, it is pushed forward by the Abt System Electric Locomotive. The toothed rack running in the middle of the track is matched up with the gears attached to the train's wheels, so it can push it from the back. That allows the trains to travel up and down steep slopes. The track from Abt Ichishiro Station to Nagashima Dam Station runs at a steep angle and it is the steepest railway in Japan. The Abt System Electric Locomotive pushes the train with five carriages from behind. Once we climb up the slope and pass through the tunnel, we see the Nagashima Dam.

At Nagashima Dam Station, we see the trains getting disconnected. Our train then heads to Okuoi Kojo Station, 10 minutes away. The train passes the Okuoi Rainbow Bridge, 490m above sea level. The 474-metre-long railroad bridge was built to cross over Sesso Lake. After crossing the Rainbow Bridge, we arrive at Okuoi Kojo Station. We walk on top of a bridge and then climb up a flight of stairs with more than 100 steps to a spot that overlooks the station. We enjoy the beautiful view of Okuoi Kojo Station, which looks as if it is floating on top of the lake. Wild cherry blossoms also surround us, adding to the breathtaking atmosphere.

After this, we walk down a mountain track for about 40 minutes before reaching Sessokyo-Onsen Station. From here, we take the train to our goal, Ikawa Station, which is three stations away. The train crosses the Seki no Sawa Bridge, Japan’s highest railroad bridge with an elevation of 70.8m. The river below the 114-metre-long bridge is the Seki no Sawa, a tributary of the Oi River. We finally arrive at Ikawa Station after travelling 65km from Oigawa Main Line’s Kanaya Station and passing 33 stations. We end our Oigawa Railway sightseeing trip on a beautiful note by checking out the Ikawa Dam and Ikawa Lake.



Tips:

1) The Dream Suspension Bridge is a must-visit spot in Shizuoka Prefecture

2) Seki no Sawa Bridge on Oigawa Railways’ Ikawa Line is Japan’s highest railroad bridge