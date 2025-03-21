NBA roundup: Bulls storm back from 19 down to beat Kings

Coby White scored 31 of his 35 points after halftime as the Chicago Bulls overturned a 19-point deficit to defeat the host Sacramento Kings 128-116 on Thursday night.

White knocked down 13 of 14 free throws, while Kevin Huerter added 25 points - including 5 of 9 3-pointers - seven assists and four steals, and Nikola Vucevic nailed 4 of 5 from downtown as he compiled 24 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Malik Monk produced a season-high 34 points for Sacramento, including five 3-pointers, Trey Lyles contributed 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and DeMar DeRozan finished with 22.

With 1:56 remaining in the third quarter, DeRozan connected on a trademark mid-range jumper to become the sixth active player and 27th in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points.

Bucks 118, Lakers 89

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds while leading visiting Milwaukee to a victory over short-handed Los Angeles.

Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points and six 3-pointers off the bench as Milwaukee snapped a two-game skid. Kyle Kuzma added 20 with a team-high five assists, but Bucks star Damian Lillard was unable to go due to a calf injury. Los Angeles had its three-game win streak end on a night when LeBron James (groin), Luka Doncic (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) sat out.

The Lakers were led by rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James with 17 points each - a career high for LeBron James' son. Bronny James shot 7-for-10 from the field and tied for the team lead with five assists.

Warriors 117, Raptors 114

Draymond Green scored 21 points, Jimmy Butler III had a triple-double and Golden State beat Toronto in San Francisco despite Warriors star Stephen Curry exiting the game with a pelvic contusion.

Curry finished with 17 points after falling hard on his back on a drive to the basket with 3:24 left in the third quarter and the Warriors down 88-83. Green tied his season high with five 3-pointers and had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Golden State. Golden State rookie Quinten Post added 18 points on a career-high six 3-pointers off the bench for the Warriors, who won for the ninth time in their past 10 games. Butler had 16 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high 12 assists. Kuminga also scored 16 points, and Brandin Podziemski added 15.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points, Jakob Poeltl added 18 points, Jamison Battle had 14, and Jamal Shead 11.

Pacers 105, Nets 99

Bennedict Mathurin scored 28 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Indiana to a third consecutive win, beating Brooklyn in Indianapolis.

Myles Turner, who had missed the previous 13 games with a hip injury, finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell and Ziaire Williams led the Nets with 22 points, with Williams hitting 8 of 15 shots. Trendon Watford scored 11 points before being ejected for starting an altercation with Turner in the fourth quarter.

Hornets 115, Knicks 98

LaMelo Ball returned to action and scored 25 points as Charlotte beat visiting New York.

Mark Williams posted 19 points and 14 rebounds, Miles Bridges scored 15 points, DaQuan Jeffries had 14 and reserve Nick Smith Jr. added 13 for the Hornets. Ball, who has had a string of ailments and sat out Tuesday night's 32-point loss to Atlanta, made 10 of 23 shots, connecting on five 3-point attempts. He added eight assists and five rebounds.

OG Anunoby supplied 25 points and Karl-Anthony Towns racked up 24 points and 10 rebounds, but the Knicks couldn't overcome 10-for-39 shooting on 3-pointers. Mikal Bridges added 16 points and Josh Hart notched 13 points for New York, which dropped its sixth game in its last nine outings.

